Reciprocated love. by allsop
Reciprocated love.

Another one from this photo shoot.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
The look of love
November 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you for this, you are right but I would say "reciprocated love". In fact prompted by your comment I will change the title to exactly that.
November 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@allsop 😍
November 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw. I’m feeling the love.
November 30th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Another Great shot.
November 30th, 2025  
