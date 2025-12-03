Previous
Christmas Decoration 3 by allsop
Photo 913

Christmas Decoration 3

Or a very lush green planet!
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nicely done!
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact