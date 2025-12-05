Sign up
Photo 915
Christmas Decoration 4
A few years ago these arrived with a lovely bouquet of fresh flowers as a Christmas present from a friend, we have kept them all these years reminding us of Christmas' past and friendship.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
decoration
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How lovely that they have lasted. Got to love a bit of cinnamon this time of year.
December 5th, 2025
