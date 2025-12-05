Previous
Christmas Decoration 4 by allsop
Photo 915

Christmas Decoration 4

A few years ago these arrived with a lovely bouquet of fresh flowers as a Christmas present from a friend, we have kept them all these years reminding us of Christmas' past and friendship.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How lovely that they have lasted. Got to love a bit of cinnamon this time of year.
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact