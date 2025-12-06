Sign up
Previous
Photo 916
Angel of Peace
kali challenged me to "capture some bokeh" perhaps with "any christmas lights around". So I had to get the lights on the tree and find a suitable subject! This is the final result after much experimenting until I got what I was looking for.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
get-pushed-696
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kali66
Took me a while but hope you like it.
December 6th, 2025
kali
ace
yes, perfect
December 6th, 2025
