Angel of Peace by allsop
Photo 916

Angel of Peace

kali challenged me to "capture some bokeh" perhaps with "any christmas lights around". So I had to get the lights on the tree and find a suitable subject! This is the final result after much experimenting until I got what I was looking for.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@kali66 Took me a while but hope you like it.
December 6th, 2025  
kali ace
yes, perfect
December 6th, 2025  
