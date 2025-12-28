Sign up
Previous
Photo 938
Christmas Decoration 28
When we bought him he was just a little dear (groan) but we love him!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
christmas
,
decoration
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear!
December 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How staggering! It's that time of year for terrible puns.
What do you call a deer with no eyes? No eye-deer!
What do you call a deer with no eyes and no legs? Still no eye-deer!
Boom boom, as Basil Brush would say.
Having punned you to groans of expiration, I like this little chap. Very tactile look to him.
December 28th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
Hang on in there for deer life, there are more to come:
What is the name of Santa’s rudest deer?
Rude-olph!
Did Rudolph go to school?
No, he was elf taught!
and finally
What did the weather reporter say to his wife?
“I hope it doesn’t rain, deer!”
That's it (for now) but tomorrow is the fawn of a new day!
December 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
Ha ha, I love them!
What do you give a deer with a stomach ache?
Elk-a-seltzer
What do Swiss deer eat for Christmas?
Cheese fawn-due!
December 28th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
😂 oh doe give over!
December 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
good i-deer
December 28th, 2025
