Christmas Decoration 29 by allsop
Photo 939

Christmas Decoration 29

29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely ace
I love a handmade decoration.
December 29th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys Beryl embroidered this for our first Christmas as newly-weds in 1969 and as we didn't have many other decorations for the tree it took pride of place.
December 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She did a beautiful job. How lovely that you still have it in fantastic condition.
December 29th, 2025  
