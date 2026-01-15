Sign up
Photo 951
Face
Laura challenged me to do something from her January challenge, I chose to do the Treasure Hunt which was to "look around your area and collect small treasures you find. Draw, photograph, or display them to share with others." A fun challenge!
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
3269
photos
66
followers
86
following
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th January 2026 8:38am
Tags
face
,
still life
,
get-pushed-702
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@la_photographic
Laura I hope this meets your challenge.
January 15th, 2026
