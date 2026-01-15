Previous
Face by allsop
Laura challenged me to do something from her January challenge, I chose to do the Treasure Hunt which was to "look around your area and collect small treasures you find. Draw, photograph, or display them to share with others." A fun challenge!
15th January 2026

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@la_photographic Laura I hope this meets your challenge.
January 15th, 2026  
