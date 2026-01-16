Sign up
Photo 952
Mum
Yesterday was the anniversary of my Mother's Death in 1991, she was very proud of her handmade lace collar.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
