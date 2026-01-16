Previous
Yesterday was the anniversary of my Mother's Death in 1991, she was very proud of her handmade lace collar.
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
