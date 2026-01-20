Previous
R.S.P.B. Frampton Marsh by allsop
Photo 955

R.S.P.B. Frampton Marsh

Bit of a disastrous day photography-wise, went birding for the first time in many years hopefully to get some photos using the long lens which I have not really managed to do since I got it the result is that this is the only photo I got! I found out three things: (1) My bird identification skills are completely shot. (2) I need to practice a lot with the 70-300mm especially on settings and focussing. (3) To do number 2 on stationary subjects and build up to wildlife photography.

Fortunately I went to Frampton Marsh with my friend Stuart who is a very good, highly experienced birder with a great knowledge of birds which meant that I only got the camera out once during the whole day as I was simply so involved looking at all that he showed me to even think about photography.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
