Previous
Photo 956
Boar Notice
I am doing my own version of "Friday Flashback" for a few days as my caring duties are rather time-consuming at the moment. I don't suppose there are many of these signs about, this one is in the Forest of Dean and was taken in May 2019.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
church
,
graves
,
churchyard
,
boar
,
sacred space
