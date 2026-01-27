Sign up
Previous
Photo 957
Jacqueline du Pré
The wonderful sculpture of the even more wonderful Jacqueline du Pré in the gardens of Renishaw Hall, Derbyshire
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
3276
photos
65
followers
85
following
262% complete
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
951
163
952
953
954
955
956
957
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
25th June 2019 11:41am
Tags
sculpture
,
renishaw hall
,
jacqueline du pré
Aimee Ann
Fantastic capture. Fav
January 27th, 2026
