Jacqueline du Pré by allsop
Photo 957

Jacqueline du Pré

The wonderful sculpture of the even more wonderful Jacqueline du Pré in the gardens of Renishaw Hall, Derbyshire
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Aimee Ann
Fantastic capture. Fav
January 27th, 2026  
