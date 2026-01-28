Sign up
Photo 958
PV Woods
Taken in May 2013, there is something about woods that touches the soul, healing, relaxing and very spiritual.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
11th May 2013 12:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunlight
,
trees
,
pleasley vale
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely setting. I can see why you connect to this place.
January 28th, 2026
