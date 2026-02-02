Previous
Forever Green by allsop
Photo 963

Forever Green

"Forever Green" is a coffee shop near Mansfield set in the woods. The owner of the site has installed a few art works of which this is one.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details

