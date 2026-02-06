Previous
Memorial by allsop
Photo 967

Memorial

I came across this little memorial in a local park hidden from the footpath behind a tree, very poignant.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
PhotoCrazy ace
Sad, nice pic!
February 6th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Poignant indeed.
February 6th, 2026  
