Previous
Emerging Figure 1 by allsop
Photo 978

Emerging Figure 1

Please view this photo full screen.

I picked this piece of stone up and after spending some time contemplating it a figure of a person praying begun to emerge from it, if I was a sculptor I would think about working it until it the figure emerged more fully.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact