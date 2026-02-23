Sign up
Photo 979
Sculptured Horses
Sid challenged me to " photograph either all or part of a sculpture in an imaginative way." I hope this qualifies.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd February 2026 8:26am
Tags
horse
,
sculpture
,
get-pushed-708
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@sidpixel
Hope this meets your challenge.
February 23rd, 2026
