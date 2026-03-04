Previous
Speeding Pensioners by allsop
Speeding Pensioners

Kali challenged me to take "some interesting signs to photograph". Evidently there has been instances of elderly folk running along this road at more than 20 MPH!
4th March 2026

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@kali66 Couldn't resist this one, hope it meets your challenge.
March 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun sign even the more mature treat the roads as a racetrack.
March 4th, 2026  
