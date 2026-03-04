Sign up
Photo 983
Speeding Pensioners
Kali challenged me to take "some interesting signs to photograph". Evidently there has been instances of elderly folk running along this road at more than 20 MPH!
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Tags
sign
street
get-pushed-709
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kali66
Couldn't resist this one, hope it meets your challenge.
March 4th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun sign even the more mature treat the roads as a racetrack.
March 4th, 2026
