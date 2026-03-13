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Photo 986
Friday Fish & Chips
Remarkable just how much the tradition of Friday Fish & Chips is still followed!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th March 2026 6:45pm
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street
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shop
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