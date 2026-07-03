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Photo 1024
Budding Carnation
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd July 2026 5:32am
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carnation
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flora
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Amazing. Like a triffid trying to get out. Nice lighting
July 3rd, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
July 3rd, 2026
JackieR
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Wonderful details
July 3rd, 2026
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