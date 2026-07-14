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Fence Panel by allsop
Photo 1027

Fence Panel

Mary Siegle @mcsiegle challenged me a photograph of "hard, straight lines. Extra points if it is in black and white and a few extra, extra if it's an abstract".
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
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Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@mcsiegle Here's a first for you. I have done a couple more which I may post another day. Hope this one meets your challenge for extra, extra points!
July 15th, 2026  
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