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The Buck Moon by allsop
Photo 1035

The Buck Moon

In the way of an experiment I have been trying my hand at photo stacking (this is my third attempt) and I am reasonably pleased with the result although it could be a lot better.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
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