The taxing evening of my life

Mary set me a thought provoking challenged, she wrote: "depending on when your birthday is, this year you either have had, or have coming up, a milestone birthday (80). Could you do an image that shows something of what that means to you?"



A passage in Salman Rushdie's The Eleventh Hour came to mind:



"He endured the multiple health problems of the very old, the daily penances of bowel and urethra, of back and knee, the milkiness climbing in his eyes, the breathing troubles, the nightmares, the slow failing of the soft machine. His days emptied out into tedious inaction."



Well I don't know about the "tedious inaction" but the rest is fairly accurate hence the walking stick which references both myself and my wife for whom I am full-time carer.



Other elements worth mentioning are the background family photographs, family remains important and provides much pleasure. Also I have chosen a sepia tone which it can be said is the colour of my somewhat doleful frame of mind.