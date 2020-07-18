Sign up
Pink
Whoever did this has at least enough artistic vision to first spray a background that will enhance his letters!
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
