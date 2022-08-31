Abstract August 31

The final 'Abstract August' image and what a journey it has been! I started out on August 1st thinking it would be a bit of fun but ended up having learned a lot about photography and about myself. Due to personal circumstances I am restricted to photographing in my immediate area (mostly no more than half a mile from my home) and this has had the effect of concentrating my photographic mind, this combined with the abstract challenge has resulted me in thinking less about the subject of the photograph and more about the experience of seeing. This in turn has led me to slow down, to look on a deeper level and to try to discern the reality of what I see. It is contemplative which sits well with me.

