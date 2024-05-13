Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
195 / 365
Getting blood out of a stone
My first whacky idea was to cut myself for some real blood but I chickened out!
13th May 2024
13th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2320
photos
44
followers
67
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Latest from all albums
749
750
194
590
591
378
751
195
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X-T5
Taken
13th May 2024 5:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
rock
,
still life
,
flora
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close