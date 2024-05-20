Previous
Blackbird by allsop
Blackbird

At least it is an attempt for the Giacomo Brunelli Artist challenge!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Lesley ace
Well done. He’s got himself a mouthful there
May 20th, 2024  
