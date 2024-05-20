Sign up
Previous
198 / 365
Blackbird
At least it is an attempt for the Giacomo Brunelli Artist challenge!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
,
fauna
,
ac-brunelli
Lesley
ace
Well done. He’s got himself a mouthful there
May 20th, 2024
