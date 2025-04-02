Amitāyus with the Tibetan Flag

At the outset of the 1959 Tibetan uprising, fearing for his life, the Dalai Lama and his retinue fled Tibet crossing into India on 30 March 1959. Some time later he set up the Government of Tibet in Exile in Dharamshala, India. After the founding of the government in exile he adopted the flag as the "Government in Exile's". It has been made illegal in Tibet and China.