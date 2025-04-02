Previous
Amitāyus with the Tibetan Flag by allsop
Amitāyus with the Tibetan Flag

At the outset of the 1959 Tibetan uprising, fearing for his life, the Dalai Lama and his retinue fled Tibet crossing into India on 30 March 1959. Some time later he set up the Government of Tibet in Exile in Dharamshala, India. After the founding of the government in exile he adopted the flag as the "Government in Exile's". It has been made illegal in Tibet and China.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca
What fascinating history and a beautiful flag design
April 2nd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@casablanca Yes it is and it is full of symbolism as most flags are of course. According to Prof Wiki the flag has the following symbolism:

"The white triangle at the center of the flag symbolises a snow-clad mountain.
The six red stripes exist atop a blue sky representing the original ancestors of the Tibetan people: the six tribes called Se, Mu, Dong, Tong, Dru, and Ra.
The yellow sun represents the equal enjoyment of freedom, spiritual and material happiness and prosperity by all beings in Tibet.
The pair of snow lions represent Tibet’s victorious accomplishment of a unified spiritual and secular life.
The three-coloured jewel held by the snow lions represent the three "supreme gems," the objects of refuge: Buddha, Dharma and Sangha.
The two coloured swirling jewel held between the two lions represents the people’s guarding and cherishing of the self discipline of correct ethical behaviour.
The flag’s yellow border symbolises that the teachings of the Buddha are flourishing and spreading.:
April 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca
Oh that is fascinating. I studied iconography as one of my modules in my degree and such symbolism always interests me.
April 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
So interesting. Even more so by your response to Casa.
April 2nd, 2025  
