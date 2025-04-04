Previous
Amitāyus meets Śākyamuni by allsop
Amitāyus meets Śākyamuni

Śākyamuni, the historical Buddha, was a wandering ascetic and religious teacher who lived in South Asia during the 6th or 5th century BCE and founded Buddhism. Said to have been born in Lumbini, in what is now Nepal, to royal parents of the Shakya clan, but renounced his home life to live as a wandering ascetic. After leading a life of mendicancy, asceticism, and meditation, he attained nirvana at Bodh Gaya in what is now India. The Buddha then wandered through the lower Indo-Gangetic Plain, teaching and building a monastic order. Buddhist tradition holds he died in Kushinagar and reached parinirvana, "final release from conditioned existence".
Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Susan Wakely ace
Such fascinating background history to their origins.
April 4th, 2025  
