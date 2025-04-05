Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
214 / 365
Amitāyus admiring the primroses
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2825
photos
64
followers
89
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Latest from all albums
915
212
916
213
74
917
214
918
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Anything Goes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
,
flora
,
primrose
,
amitabha
,
literature project
,
30-shots2025
,
amitayus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What pretty primroses. I like the bubbles underwater
April 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close