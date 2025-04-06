Sign up
Previous
215 / 365
Amitāyus with Camillia
The Camellia is beginning to flower and I think Amitayus fits well with this beautiful shrub.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
,
flora
,
camillia
,
amitabha
,
literature project
,
30-shots2025
,
amitayus
Love the miniature making the flowers look like giant trees
April 6th, 2025
Sitting nicely between the blossom.
April 6th, 2025
