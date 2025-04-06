Previous
Amitāyus with Camillia by allsop
Amitāyus with Camillia

The Camellia is beginning to flower and I think Amitayus fits well with this beautiful shrub.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the miniature making the flowers look like giant trees
April 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sitting nicely between the blossom.
April 6th, 2025  
