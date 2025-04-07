Sign up
Previous
216 / 365
Amitāyus thinking of phoning a friend
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
phone
,
buddha
,
buddhism
,
amitabha
,
literature project
,
30-shots2025
,
amitayus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Raised a smile :)
April 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I hope it’s not the hospital he’s calling
April 7th, 2025
