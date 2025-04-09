Previous
Amitāyus study 1 by allsop
218 / 365

Amitāyus study 1

Mary challenged me to make "a tight close-up (or even a macro shot) of Amitāyus". Here is one that I did with my Fujinon 30mm Macro lens.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@mcsiegle Hope you like this. I have done a few other macros of Amitāyus especially the face but the features are a bit blurred through wear over the years, but I may post one of them another day.
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact