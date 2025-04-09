Sign up
Previous
218 / 365
Amitāyus study 1
Mary challenged me to make "a tight close-up (or even a macro shot) of Amitāyus". Here is one that I did with my Fujinon 30mm Macro lens.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
,
amitabha
,
30-shots2025
,
amitayus
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@mcsiegle
Hope you like this. I have done a few other macros of Amitāyus especially the face but the features are a bit blurred through wear over the years, but I may post one of them another day.
April 9th, 2025
