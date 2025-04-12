Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Amitāyus checking he has not put on any weight.
Unlike me!
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
60% complete
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
,
amitabha
,
30-shots2025
,
amitayus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, funny! I just got on the scales this morning….. wishing I hadn't now 🙀😅
April 12th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
I know that feeling well!
April 12th, 2025
