Amitāyus checking he has not put on any weight. by allsop
221 / 365

Amitāyus checking he has not put on any weight.

Unlike me!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, funny! I just got on the scales this morning….. wishing I hadn't now 🙀😅
April 12th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca I know that feeling well!
April 12th, 2025  
