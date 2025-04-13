Previous
Amitāyus and the Donkey by allsop
Amitāyus and the Donkey

13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Made me think of Balaam's donkey in Numbers 22. I wonder if this one will speak?
April 16th, 2025  
