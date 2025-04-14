Sign up
223 / 365
Amitāyus sheltering among the blooms
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
,
flora
,
amitabha
,
30-shots2025
,
amitayus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Something lovely about the juxtaposition with soft flowers
April 16th, 2025
