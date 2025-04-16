Previous
Amitāyus admiring the Easter, Wedding Anniversary and 80th. Birthday Cards by allsop
225 / 365

Amitāyus admiring the Easter, Wedding Anniversary and 80th. Birthday Cards

16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Delightful collection of happy, warm thoughts for you both. Lovely.
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact