226 / 365
Amitāyus and the Ash Branch
I think Amitāyus as levitated.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
,
ash tree
,
amitabha
,
30-shots2025
,
amitayus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
LOL He looks very windswept up there!
April 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Getting a different view on life.
April 17th, 2025
