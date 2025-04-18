Sign up
Amitāyus, Mary and Christ Crucified
Good Friday, the first full day of the Easter Triduum. I have positioned Amitāyus to represent "compassion" which I see and feel for the Blessed Virgin Mary as she sits at the foot of her crucified son.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
buddha
christianity
buddhism
crucifixion
amitabha
fra angelico
30-shots2025
amitayus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
❤️
April 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfectly placed.
April 18th, 2025
