Previous
Amitāyus, Mary and Christ Crucified by allsop
227 / 365

Amitāyus, Mary and Christ Crucified

Good Friday, the first full day of the Easter Triduum. I have positioned Amitāyus to represent "compassion" which I see and feel for the Blessed Virgin Mary as she sits at the foot of her crucified son.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
❤️
April 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfectly placed.
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact