Amitāyus in his cave by allsop
Amitāyus in his cave

Apart from my pocket I think this is the place he is most contented.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice blend of hardness and softness
April 25th, 2025  
