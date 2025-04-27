Previous
Amitāyus snuggling in the Lamb's-ear by allsop
Amitāyus snuggling in the Lamb's-ear

The fuzzy leaves of the Lamb's-ear must be very cosy.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I used to call these Bunnies Ears as a child. I love their softness.
April 27th, 2025  
