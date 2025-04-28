Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
Amitāyus and the Welsh Dragon
I seem to be having a Dragon Day!
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2880
photos
62
followers
88
following
64% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Anything Goes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
buddha
,
dragon
,
buddhism
,
amitabha
,
amitāyus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@anniesue
(she's moved on to Year of the Snake but it still reminded me of her!)
April 28th, 2025
