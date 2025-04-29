Previous
Amitāyus admiring the Fisheye by allsop
238 / 365

Amitāyus admiring the Fisheye

The penultimate day of 30-shots2025.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact