Previous
239 / 365
Amitāyus contemplating with his friends
We have reached the final day of 30 shots 2025 and Amitāyus has joined his friends in the garden.
I hope you have enjoyed his travels this month.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2884
photos
62
followers
88
following
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
,
amitabha
,
amitāyus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Goodness, quite the collection!
April 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Really enjoyed his travels
April 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Is it party time?
April 30th, 2025
