Amitāyus contemplating with his friends by allsop
239 / 365

Amitāyus contemplating with his friends

We have reached the final day of 30 shots 2025 and Amitāyus has joined his friends in the garden.

I hope you have enjoyed his travels this month.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Goodness, quite the collection!
April 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Really enjoyed his travels
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Is it party time?
April 30th, 2025  
