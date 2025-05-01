Sign up
Previous
240 / 365
Half and Half Day 1
First time I have participated in Half and Half April, I shall try it out and see how it goes!
1st May 2025
1st May 25
2
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
self-portrait
,
wood door
,
mayhalf-2025
,
mirror door
Kathy A
ace
Perfect half and half!
May 1st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Mysterious and fun
May 1st, 2025
