242 / 365
Half and Half Day 3
Two small oriental bowls. The brass one is a Tibetan Singing Bowl.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Anything Goes
Tags
bowls
,
mayhalf-2025
Kathy A
ace
Great half and half!
May 3rd, 2025
