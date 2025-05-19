Previous
Half and Half Day 19 by allsop
258 / 365

Half and Half Day 19

19th May 2025 19th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Shapes, patterns and textures are everywhere.
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact