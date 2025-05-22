Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
Half and Half Day 22 Crumpets
Anyone for crumpets?
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2941
photos
64
followers
88
following
71% complete
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
80
963
259
964
260
965
261
966
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Anything Goes
Tags
food
,
crumpet
,
mayhalf-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Yes please.
May 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Lashings of butter and honey please,
May 22nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I remember a huge argument between two friends of mine as to which side you should butter. He insisted on the flat side. I was with her. She said the bubbly side. Love a crumpet
May 22nd, 2025
