Half and Half Day 22 Crumpets by allsop
261 / 365

Half and Half Day 22 Crumpets

Anyone for crumpets?
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely
Yes please.
May 22nd, 2025  
JackieR
Lashings of butter and honey please,
May 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
I remember a huge argument between two friends of mine as to which side you should butter. He insisted on the flat side. I was with her. She said the bubbly side. Love a crumpet
May 22nd, 2025  
