Previous
Half and Half Day 29 Halving the Rocky Road by allsop
268 / 365

Half and Half Day 29 Halving the Rocky Road

We have noticed an interesting fact, it is harder to cut (and eat) if the Rocky Road is made of plain dark chocolate than milk chocolate.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fascinating experiment! I suspect the higher milk content makes it softer. Nice H&H
May 29th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca You are probably right, can't think of anything else that would account for it.
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact