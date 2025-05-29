Sign up
268 / 365
Half and Half Day 29 Halving the Rocky Road
We have noticed an interesting fact, it is harder to cut (and eat) if the Rocky Road is made of plain dark chocolate than milk chocolate.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
food
,
knife
,
mayhalf-2025
,
rock road
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fascinating experiment! I suspect the higher milk content makes it softer. Nice H&H
May 29th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
You are probably right, can't think of anything else that would account for it.
May 29th, 2025
