Half and Half Day 31 The final day by allsop
270 / 365

I have enjoyed May half and half. For an explanation of this photo please see my Kami album of today.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.
May 31st, 2025  
