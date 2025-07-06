Sign up
273 / 365
Smoky BBQ
Delwyn challenged me to photograph smoke but unfortunately life this week has well and truly got in the way of doing this justice (see my 'Kami' album image of yesterday). So I have dug up one from the archives.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
fire
,
smoke
,
bbq
,
get-pushed-674
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@dkbarnett
Sorry that I have not been able to meet your challenge this week but hope this archive photograph will suffice.
July 6th, 2025
